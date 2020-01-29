Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE:DFS opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

