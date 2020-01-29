Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

DISCK opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 795,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,583,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299,983 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,286,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

