Douglas B. Petno Sells 62,085 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:JPM opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

