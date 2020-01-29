Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

