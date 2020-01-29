Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

