Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 114,703 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.