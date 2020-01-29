Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,555,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,486,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 228,946 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.