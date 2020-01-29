Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $695,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.