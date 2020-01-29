Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,498,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 712,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

NYSE:CI opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $214.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

