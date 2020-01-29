Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.