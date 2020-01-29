Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,668,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $240.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.38 and a 1-year high of $244.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

