Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,721 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

