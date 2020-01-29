Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

CB stock opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.