Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,336,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $314.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.84 and a 200-day moving average of $306.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.81.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.