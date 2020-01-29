Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

