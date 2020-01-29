Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $569.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 14,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.