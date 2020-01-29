Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

