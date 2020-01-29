Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after buying an additional 345,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 918,941 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 198,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

