Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,841.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,181.72.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

