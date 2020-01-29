Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$33.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst traded as high as C$32.82 and last traded at C$32.81, with a volume of 22747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.92.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575,869.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,001,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,925,473.58. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$902,400.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,297,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,551,648.49. Insiders have acquired a total of 833,464 shares of company stock worth $25,311,753 in the last 90 days.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.61.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

