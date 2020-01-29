DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of DREAM Unlimited from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE:DRM opened at C$11.73 on Tuesday. DREAM Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. DREAM Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

