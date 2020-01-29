DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Zalando stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

