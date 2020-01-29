e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY20 guidance at $0.44-0.48 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $785.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.17, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,711,089 shares of company stock worth $58,658,955. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.