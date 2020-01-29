East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $60.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.57.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

