Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

