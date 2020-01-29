eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

eBay stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. eBay has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

