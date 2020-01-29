Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.74.

EIGR stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

