Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESTC opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 93,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Elastic by 339.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 55,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

