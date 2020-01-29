Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EGO. CIBC set a $9.80 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

NYSE EGO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 631,784 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 198,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

