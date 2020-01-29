Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

