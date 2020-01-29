Encavis (ETR:CAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.00

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €11.00 ($12.79) and last traded at €10.84 ($12.60), with a volume of 28145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.82 ($12.58).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAP. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 343.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.92 and its 200 day moving average is €8.65.

Encavis Company Profile (ETR:CAP)

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

