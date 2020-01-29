Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

