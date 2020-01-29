Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Bluescape Energy Partners LLC

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 21.9% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $117,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

