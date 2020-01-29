Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore Sells 3,002 Shares

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme Inc has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Epizyme by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 1,552,216 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

