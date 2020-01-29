Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore Sells 6,074 Shares of Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EPZM stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Epizyme Inc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPZM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

