Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Shefali Agarwal Sells 1,843 Shares of Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shefali Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of Epizyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. Epizyme Inc has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $222,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

