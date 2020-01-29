Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NESTLE S A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for NESTLE S A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $339.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $114.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter worth $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.