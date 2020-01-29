Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $146.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.