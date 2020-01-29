Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.36 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$91.76 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

