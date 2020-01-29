Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.