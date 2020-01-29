Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.00

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.92), with a volume of 41926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million and a PE ratio of 91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.83.

About Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

