Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

EXEL opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,639 shares of company stock worth $7,267,854. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

