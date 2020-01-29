Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Siebert Williams Shank

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

XOG has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after buying an additional 3,322,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $5,758,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $4,953,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

