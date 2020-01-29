Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce its Q1 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY20 guidance at $8.30 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $408.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.65. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $212.75 and a 52 week high of $420.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.