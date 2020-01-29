Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Buys 740 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastenal stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 252,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

