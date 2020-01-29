FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Critical Contrast

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FAT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.05%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Volatility & Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.37 million 3.03 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.22 $10.10 million $0.30 17.03

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -12.37% -50.17% -3.99% Carrols Restaurant Group -1.48% -3.00% -0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats FAT Brands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

