Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 3.54% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter.

FDLO stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

