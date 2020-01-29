Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 203,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

