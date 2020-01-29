Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,497 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 10.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 3.47% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $37,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $52.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

