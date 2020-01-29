FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Minds Machines Group stock opened at GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Minds Machines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.75 ($0.10). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.36.

In other Minds Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($138,121.55).

About Minds Machines Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

